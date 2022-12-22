Maine Children’s Home in Waterville received a $100,000 donation for its Christmas Program

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Maine Children’s Home in Waterville received a $100,000 donation today for its Christmas program from Jake Marden of Marden’s Surplus and Salvage.

The donation is through Marden’s Red Stocking Program where customers are asked to round up their purchase during checkout at Marden’s stores.

This year, Marden’s raised $84,000 and the Marden family rounded it up to $100,000.

Amanda Simmons, director of the Christmas program, says this year, they gave out almost 550 gift boxes to families in need with each box valued at over $200.

The Christmas program provides brand new toys, books, games, warm clothing, and winter essentials to Maine children from birth to age 12 whose families are facing financial hardships during the holiday season.

“This donation is incredible because the needs in the community are high, and we’ve seen that throughout the season. So, to see that support coming from the community to go back into the community is amazing,” Simmons said.

Marden’s Red Stocking Program has been collecting donations from customers to benefit the Maine Children’s Home Christmas program since 2006.

