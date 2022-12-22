Holiday storm could impact Bangor flights

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Traveling out of Bangor International Airport this holiday season?

There’s some things you need to know related to this week’s major storm.

Although the high wind speeds and rain aren’t hitting Maine until Friday, officials say to check all your connecting flights.

They say if you are able to adjust your schedule, to rebook your flights as soon as possible.

Many major airlines, including United, American and Delta, are offering travel waivers out of some airports, which typically let you rebook for free.

BIA Director Tony Caruso has one major piece of travel advice.

”We say, ‘pack your patience,’” Caruso said. “Look at the whole route of your travel - you might be able to get out of Bangor, but look at that whole route - you could be affected in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago. Those are the areas that will certainly be affected by the storm. Call ahead, plan ahead, rebook if you can now.”

Caruso also noted that the holidays see an uptick in non-frequent flyers.

He encourages everyone to review TSA’s full checklist of items, which covers everything from aerosol cans to yogurt.

