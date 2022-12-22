Damaging Wind Gusts & Heavy Rainfall Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will continue to increase across the region overnight as our impending low moves closer. Lows will range from the upper teens north to the mid 30s along the coast. Winds will begin to increase out of the ESE at 15-25 mph. Southern & western areas will begin to see either rain or a rain/snow mix just before midnight.

A strong low-pressure system by Friday will bring significant impacts to any holiday travel plans leading up to Christmas. Because of this, a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Friday for Inland and coastal communities. This storm will be comparable to the October 2017 windstorm.

Power outages and major wind damage will be the biggest impact with Friday's storm. Coastal flooding is also likely due to high swells combined with the high tide. (WABI)

Precipitation will begin in the south and west late Thursday into early Friday and will spread north & east throughout the day. Initially, snow will be possible mostly north & west of I-95 until a warm front crosses the region and will change the snow to rain. Once the warm front clears, winds will turn out of the south/southeast advecting in warmer air. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s! Major wind gusts will be the concern with this low. SSE wind gusts along the coast up to 70 mph and gusts inland up to 60 mph will be likely. Major tree damage and power outages should be expected. The greatest potential will be along the coast with the lowest risk over the far north. The strongest winds will be from Friday afternoon into Friday evening.

Expected wind gusts on Friday will be out of the SSE. Gusts along the coast up to 70 mph and for inland areas 50-60 mph. (WABI)

Snowfall totals this system will be mostly north of the Greenville & Millinocket region and in the mountains. On average 3-6″ will be possible.

Before changing to rain, snow will be possible over the north with accumulations averaging around 3-6". (WABI)

The rain associated with this low will be heavy at times and is expected to mostly fall on Friday. Rainfall totals will average from 1-3″. Keep in mind that most drainage systems are now plugged with snow and the heavy rain will increase the potential for areas of flooding. Most of the snow we received this past weekend could easily be washed away by the incoming rain.

Moisture totals will average from 1-3". Some of this moisture in the north will come from snow. (WABI)

A cold front will pass late Friday into early Saturday. This will briefly change any remaining rain on Saturday morning to light snow before ending. Colder air will also be drawn in behind the front and could lead to any wet surfaces glazing over with ice Saturday morning (flash freeze). Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the 20s and low 30s with WNW gusts up to 30 mph.

By Christmas day, high pressure will build into the region. An upper-level trough over the northeast will allow for colder Canadian air to seep into the region. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 20s. Colder weather is expected into the start of next week.

It will be sunny but a cold Christmas day! (WABI)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the teens north to the mid 30s coast. Rain and a rain/snow mix will arrive in the south & west overnight and will spread northeast. ESE winds 15-25 mph.

FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT. Cloudy with a mix early on before changing to all rain. Highs in the 40s and low 50s. Expect strong SSE winds that could gust from 50-60 mph inland and up to 70 mph along the coast.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 20s. Breezy WSW wind gusts up to 30 mph.

CHRISTMAS: Mostly sunny & cold. Highs in the 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with light snow showers. Highs in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s & 30s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.