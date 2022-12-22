Coats of Kindness
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penquis has teamed up with Gold Star Cleaners to collect winter coats for those in need.
“Gently worn” coats of all sizes can be dropped off at Gold Star Cleaners locations in Penobscot County where the coats will be cleaned for free and given to Penquis for distribution.
The program also accepts monetary donations, which may be made at any Penquis office or online by visiting www.penquis.org/donate and selecting “Coats of Kindness.” Contributions to the program will be used to purchase new coats for distribution.
Gently used coat donations may be made at any of the following Gold Star Cleaners locations:
220 Union Street, Bangor
Brewer Shopping Center, Brewer
200 Wilson Street, Brewer
Corner of Main & Depot, Lincoln
University Mall, Orono
Old Town Plaza, Old Town
People in need of a coat can stop by Penquis’ offices in Bangor, Dover-Foxcroft, Lincoln, and Rockland during the office’s normal business hours.
