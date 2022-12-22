BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penquis has teamed up with Gold Star Cleaners to collect winter coats for those in need.

“Gently worn” coats of all sizes can be dropped off at Gold Star Cleaners locations in Penobscot County where the coats will be cleaned for free and given to Penquis for distribution.

The program also accepts monetary donations, which may be made at any Penquis office or online by visiting www.penquis.org/donate and selecting “Coats of Kindness.” Contributions to the program will be used to purchase new coats for distribution.

Gently used coat donations may be made at any of the following Gold Star Cleaners locations:

220 Union Street, Bangor

Brewer Shopping Center, Brewer

200 Wilson Street, Brewer

Corner of Main & Depot, Lincoln

University Mall, Orono

Old Town Plaza, Old Town

People in need of a coat can stop by Penquis’ offices in Bangor, Dover-Foxcroft, Lincoln, and Rockland during the office’s normal business hours.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.