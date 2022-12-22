Cloudy and calm today, rain and winds moves in late tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today will feature increasing clouds as our high-pressure system slips to our east as the strong winds and heavy rain move in late tonight. High temperatures reach the lower 30′s. Winds will be light and variable during the day becoming easterly tonight.

Friday, we have issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the entire state as a strong low-pressure system cuts to our west putting us on the warm side of the storm. Being on the warmer side of the system we can expect mostly rain, although colder temperatures out ahead of the rain may allow for some mixed precipitation at the onset but quickly changing over to all rain from south to north Friday. Areas in the mountains may see light snow fall accumulations of around 3-6″ before changing over to all rain. The onset of the precipitation starts late tonight and early Friday morning and doesn’t taper off until late Friday night. Southerly winds will usher in warm air bringing our high temperatures for the day into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. Rain totals look to range from 1-3″, rain totals combined with snowmelt, and snow-covered drains could lead to some flooding on roadways. In addition to flooding, we are expecting strong winds gusting up to 50- 60 mph inland and 60-70 mph along the coastline. This could lead to some downed trees and power lines, be prepared for potentially widespread power outages.

We dry out by Saturday morning as the storm exits the area. Behind the storm we will continue to see gusty winds which usher in cold air behind the system. Cold air behind the system may cause some flash freezing on wet roadways, making Saturday travel potentially slick. High pressure build in for Christmas weekend keeping us dry and cold. High temperatures for Christmas Eve and Christmas cool down into the 20′s, with overnight lows in the teens.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies today. Highs reach between 25-37. Light and variable wind. Becoming easterly at around 10-15 mph tonight.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies precipitation moves in from the south and east overnight, starting off with a few flakes transitioning to all rain overnight. Lows drop between 20-37.

FRIDAY: Morning snow and mix changing to rain from south to north. Rain will be heavy at times during the afternoon and evening. Very windy. Warmer with highs reaching between 40-50. Winds could gust to 60 MPH for most of the state, and up to 70 MPH for coastal areas.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and colder. Highs in the 20s to around 30°.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 20 to near 30°.

