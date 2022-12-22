Bullet found in child’s bedroom after Portland shooting

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A bullet was found in the bedroom where a 1-year-old child sleeps after someone fired several shots through the windows and walls of a Portland home, police said Thursday.

No one was struck by gunfire that occurred at Kennedy Park at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a Facebook post.

An officer on patrol heard the gunfire and several calls about the shooting came in.

Someone inside the home said there was a knock on the door and when they looked out a window they saw a man wearing a white T-shirt and black leather jacket who raised a rifle and fired multiple rounds, police said.

The shooter got in a silver or gray sedan that was occupied by a second man and they left the area, police said.

No arrests were announced and police asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

“This is the third incident where shots were fired into homes occupied by innocent children,” Chief Heath Gorham said. “We continue to say how fortunate we are that a child wasn’t struck by one of these bullets and are thankful that nobody was hurt, but this cannot be our answer.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

