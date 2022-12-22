Body found near Airport Mall in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police were called to an area near the Airport Mall on Union Street Thursday afternoon after the discovery of a body in a field.

Police say they have been able to identify the man, and next of kin has been notified.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy.

Police say while the investigation continues, the death does not appear to be suspicious.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.