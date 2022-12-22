AAA expecting record travel numbers this Christmas

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - According to AAA, this is expected to be the third busiest year for holiday travel since the organization began tracking it in 2000.

TAAA estimates more than 112-million people will journey at least 50 miles or more away from home between December 23rd and January 2nd, an increase of more than 3-and-a-half percent over last year.

Triple A is expecting 4.2 million people to travel here in New England, with about 90% of that by automobile.

Experts say before you head out to your destination, it’s a good idea to plan ahead as much as possible and leave extra time to get to your destination.

That includes keeping a close eye on the weather forecast, expecting more congestion on the roads, and staying alert behind the wheel.

”It’s about getting from A-to-Z safely. We know there’s going to be a lot of people out there enjoying some cheer, potentially being distracted on the road. So, that’s a good time to remember that we need to be distraction free and impairment free when we’re traveling during the holiday period, and any time of year for that matter.” said Pat Moody, Public Affairs Director for AAA Northern New England.

For more information on traveling this holiday season, visit newsroom.aaa.com.

