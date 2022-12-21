South Portland City Council bans sales of flavored tobacco products

South Portland is the fourth city in Maine to ban flavored tobacco products, following Portland, Brunswick and Bangor.
South Portland is the fourth city in Maine to ban flavored tobacco products, following Portland, Brunswick and Bangor.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - outh Portland retailers will no longer be allowed to sell tobacco with “any taste or smell relating to fruit, menthol, mint, wintergreen, chocolate, cocoa, vanilla, honey or any candy, dessert, alcoholic beverage, herb or spice.”

City councilors voted 5-2 to enact the ban, which goes into effect immediately for stores that do not currently hold a tobacco license with the state. The enforcement date is April 1, 2023, for those currently selling flavored tobacco products, to allow for existing inventory to be sold.

Councilors and members of the public who spoke against the ban noted the common use of flavored products as an easier way to quit tobacco altogether.

Those in favor of the ban, including local health care workers and educators, noted that marketing for the flavored products provides a pathway for potential long-term tobacco addiction as early as elementary school ages.

South Portland is the fourth city in Maine to ban flavored tobacco products, following Portland, Brunswick and Bangor.

