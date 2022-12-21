RV Park opens Trenton’s first “Drive Through Christmas Light Show”

Drive-Thru Light Show
Drive-Thru Light Show(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - We’ve taken you along many holiday light displays this month, but how about one that you have to *drive* through to enjoy?

The Acadia Holiday Light Show at Timberland Acres is in its inaugural season as the only drive-through light show in the Acadia National Park area.

The show features dozens of larger-than-life holiday themed displays.

Viewers can see the show right from the comfort of their own cars, while listening to a radio station that plays music synched with the lights.

”We had a couple of friends mention to us, ‘Hey, you guys have the perfect spot to do a light show, so why not do it?’ And, we did it. It’s really fun for the kids, and for everybody,” Owner of Timberland Acres RV Park Morgan Sanborn said.

The show runs every night at 5 right through New Years Eve.

For more information, visit Acadia Holiday Light Show on Facebook.

