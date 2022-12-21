Riff Johnson and his helpers surprise the recipients of 12 Gigs of Riff-mas

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One local musician spent the day sharing kindness and giving back to others around the area.

Riff Johnson and his helpers surprised the recipients of the 12 Gigs of Riff-mas.

He takes the tips and donations from his performances and gives $500 to families in need.

This year, he raised enough money to surprise five families.

We were with them in Brewer at Northern Light Cancer Care for the first gift.

Kandace Wampler of Garland was nominated by her mom.

Riff and his group surprised her after her first chemotherapy treatment.

They also surprised four other families who were nominated by family and friends.

If you would like to see more of the surprises you can find Riff Johnson on Facebook.

