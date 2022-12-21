Riff Johnson and his helpers surprise the recipients of 12 Gigs of Riff-mas

Riff Johnson and his helpers surprised the recipients of the 12 Gigs of Riff-mas
Riff Johnson and his helpers surprised the recipients of the 12 Gigs of Riff-mas(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One local musician spent the day sharing kindness and giving back to others around the area.

Riff Johnson and his helpers surprised the recipients of the 12 Gigs of Riff-mas.

He takes the tips and donations from his performances and gives $500 to families in need.

This year, he raised enough money to surprise five families.

We were with them in Brewer at Northern Light Cancer Care for the first gift.

Kandace Wampler of Garland was nominated by her mom.

Riff and his group surprised her after her first chemotherapy treatment.

They also surprised four other families who were nominated by family and friends.

If you would like to see more of the surprises you can find Riff Johnson on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees

Latest News

Sonya and Jack Palmer during the filming of a Dysart's commercial in 2012
10 years since Buttery Flaky Crust video was posted
Stores closing in Downtown Bangor
Longtime Downtown Bangor businesses close while others open
Belfast Soup Kitchen offers free trees this holiday season
Belfast Soup Kitchen offering free Christmas trees
Dollar General has opened at the former Walgreens location on Oak Street.
Dollar General opens in Bangor