Quiet & Cloudy Thursday. Rain, Snow & Wind Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Skies will continue to clear this evening all as an area of high pressure continues to move into southern New England. This high will stall in the Canadian Maritimes by Friday and will help to generate the strong winds. If this high moves out of the region faster, then winds will be lighter on Friday. The rest of tonight will have lows in the teens and 20s.

Some sunshine to start off Thursday, but clouds will quickly increase, and highs will be in the 20s in the mountains and 30s elsewhere. This will be the last quiet day until the potent low arrives Friday.

A strong low-pressure system by Friday will bring significant impacts to any holiday travel plans leading up to Christmas. Because of this, a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Friday for Inland and coastal communities. This storm will be comparable to the October 2017 windstorm.

Expected hazards with Friday's strong low-pressure system. Power outages and wind damage will be the major concern. (WABI)

Precipitation will begin in the south and west late Thursday into early Friday and will spread north & east throughout the day. Initially, snow will be possible mostly north & west of I-95 until a warm front crosses the region and will change the snow to rain. Once the warm front clears, winds will turn out of the south/southeast advecting in warmer air. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s! Major wind gusts will be the concern with this low. Wind gusts along the coast up to 70 mph and gusts inland up to 60 mph will be likely. This will increase our potential for power outages. The strongest winds will be from Friday afternoon into Friday evening. Sustained winds will be from 25-35 mph. It will be breezy on Saturday with WNW winds up to 30 mph.

Expected wind gusts on Friday will be out of the SSE. Gusts along the coast up to 70 mph and for inland areas 50-60 mph. (WABI)

Snowfall totals this system will be mostly north of the Greenville & Millinocket region and in the mountains. On average 3-6″ will be possible.

Some snow possible over the north & west on Friday before changing to rain. Totals from Greenville & Millinocket north will average around 3-6". (WABI)

The rain associated with this low will be heavy at times and is expected to mostly fall on Friday. Rainfall totals will average from 1-3″. Keep in mind that most drainage systems are now plugged with snow and the heavy rain will increase the potential for areas of flooding. Most of the snow we received this past weekend could easily be washed away by the incoming rain.

Rainfall will average from 1-3" on Friday. Keep in mind locations in the Mountains will see some of this liquid fall as snow. (WABI)

A cold front will pass late Friday into early Saturday. This will briefly change any remaining rain on Saturday morning to light snow before ending. Colder air will also be drawn in behind the front and could lead to any wet surfaces glazing over with ice Saturday morning (flash freeze). Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the 20s and low 30s with WNW gusts up to 30 mph.

By Christmas day, high pressure will build into the region. An upper-level trough over the northeast will allow for colder Canadian air to seep into the region. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 20s. Colder weather is expected into the start of next week.

Conditions turn colder for Christmas Day Sunday. Dry and mostly sunny. (WABI)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the teens & 20s. NW wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Some morning sun followed by increasing clouds. Highs in the 20s & 30s. NE wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT. Cloudy with a mix early on before changing to all rain. Highs in the 40s and low 50s. Expect strong SSE winds that could gust from 50-60 mph inland and up to 70 mph along the coast.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s. Breezy WNW wind gusts up to 30 mph.

CHRISTMAS: Mostly sunny & cold. Highs in the 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with light snow showers. Highs in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s.

