Near record travel expected over the holidays

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - According to AAA, this is expected to be the third busiest year for holiday travel since the organization began tracking it in 2000.

AAA estimates more than 112-million people will journey at least 50 miles or more away from home between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, an increase of more than 3.5% over last year. 

AAA is expecting 4.2 million people to travel here in New England, with about 90% of that by automobile.

Experts say before you head out to your destination, it’s a good idea to plan ahead as much as possible and leave extra time to get to your destination. 

That includes keeping a close eye on the weather forecast, expecting more congestion on the roads, and staying alert behind the wheel.

“It’s about getting from A-to-Z safely,” said AAA Northern New England Public Affairs Director Pat Moody. “We know there’s going to be a lot of people out there enjoying some cheer, potentially being distracted on the road. So, that’s a good time to remember that we need to be distraction free and impairment free when we’re traveling during the holiday period, and any time of year for that matter.”

For more information on traveling this holiday season, visit newsroom.aaa.com

