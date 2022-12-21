Mills vs Page was most expensive governor’s race in Maine

FILE – Money
FILE – Money(Piqsels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The high-profile campaign in which incumbent Democratic Gov. Janet Mills defeated former Republican Gov. Paul LePage was the state’s most expensive race for governor, according to campaign disclosure reports.

More than $28.5 million was spent by candidates, party committees and outside groups to influence the race, according to the reports. That included just about $8.3 million spent by the candidates.

The race was won by Mills, who collected 55% of the vote to LePage’s 42%

The first woman to serve as governor of the state, Mills had touted pragmatic leadership during the pandemic and stewardship of the state budget in seeking a second term. LePage accused her of being an “elitist” who didn’t care about regular Mainers in his attempt to become the longest-serving governor in Maine history.

Total spending exceeded the previous high-water market of nearly $19 million in 2014 when LePage beat Democrat Mike Michaud and independent Eliot Cutler.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees

Latest News

Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: Holiday Stress
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: Holiday Stress
US Capitol building
Benefits of federal law to remain out of Maine tribes’ reach
Maine Lobster
Maine Delegation, Gov. Mills touts win for lobster industry in spending package provision
Bangor Hanukkah Party
Congregation Beth El celebrates the first night of Hanukkah with party in Bangor