Man accused of robbing Bangor bank arrested

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been arrested after robbing a Bangor bank Tuesday afternoon.

Donovan Steen, 29, has been charged with robbery.

Steen robbed the Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was taken into custody this morning without incident near the Dysart’s in Hermon.

Steen was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

