Man accused of robbing Bangor bank arrested

The Bangor Police Department located and arrested Donovan Steen, 29, of Bangor for the robbery...
The Bangor Police Department located and arrested Donovan Steen, 29, of Bangor for the robbery of Bangor Savings on Broadway in Bangor.(Bangor Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been arrested after robbing a Bangor bank Tuesday afternoon.

Donovan Steen, 29, has been charged with robbery.

Steen robbed the Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was taken into custody this morning without incident near the Dysart’s in Hermon.

Steen was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

