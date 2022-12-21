Livermore Falls reaches an agreement to deliver short-term fire service

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WMTW) - The Livermore Falls Board of Selectmen has postponed a decision to pay surrounding towns to respond to some calls for emergency services.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, several residents were outraged at the questions and concerns left unanswered after the town’s fire department lost its EMS license.

“We’re scared because we don’t even have a fire department now,” said Trudy Bishop. “Or if we do, most of them have been eliminated.”

Amanda Allen, town manager, chose not to renew the department’s EMS license, citing staffing shortages. Maine EMS called the decision unusual, given that the department does still have members that hold EMS and Paramedic certifications. Allen was not at Tuesday’s meeting and has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Since losing their license, firefighters from Jay and Livermore have been responding to all emergency calls in the town. Both communities have asked to be reimbursed for each call they cover for Livermore Falls, retroactive from Oct. 1.

Tuesday night, the Select Board decided to put off signing the agreement with those communities until next month, pending further discussion.

Residents in Livermore Falls are worried that the extra time puts them at risk.

