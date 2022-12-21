Gas prices fall below $3 per gallon in parts of Maine

By WMTW
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:38 AM EST
BUXTON, Maine (WMTW) - After months of skyrocketing gas prices in Maine and across the country, prices have fallen back to where they were a year ago. In fact, several communities in Maine are now seeing gas for under $3 per gallon.

According to AAA, the average for a gallon of gas in Maine on Tuesday was $3.46, which was four cents higher than the same date in 2021. It was also 44 cents lower than a month ago.

However, according to GasBuddy.com, the cheapest gas in Maine was $2.88 at the Panda Market in Buxton. The website listed eight different stations with gas under $3 per gallon. The stations were in Auburn, Waterboro, Buxton and Shapleigh.

The national average, according to AAA, was down to $3.12. That was 18 cents less than the same date a year ago. There are now about 20 states with averages below $3 per gallon.

“The cost of oil, gasoline’s main ingredient, has been hovering in the low-to-mid $70s per barrel, and that’s $50 less than the peak last Spring,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said. “Combined with low seasonal demand, gas prices could slide a bit more before leveling off.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

