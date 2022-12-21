Gardiner Tigers returning top talent including future St. Joe’s Hawk, Lizzy Gruber

GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - The Gardiner Tigers have their eyes on a Class A State Girls Basketball Championship after bowing out to Lawrence in last season’s North Semifinals.

Tigers reached Class A North Semifinals last season (WABI)

The Tigers already have a revenge win against the Bulldogs under their belt this season. They’re hoping it’s a sign of things to come the rest of the way.

“Everybody has a huge impact on our team. Our bench energy is amazing. Obviously, we have Lizzy Gruber. Mckenna Johnson is a big leader, our point guard. Savannah Brown is a great assist. Taylor Takatsu is a junior this year, and she’s finally stepping up. That’s a big role for her to fill,” said Megan Gallagher, senior shooting guard.

Gruber is a big reason why Gardiner can contend.

She recently signed with the St. Joseph’s Hawks to play Division I basketball in Philadelphia. Gruber said she’s ready for a brand-new experience.

“At the end of the day, those are the people I connected with the most. On my official visit, I loved hanging out with the girls. They have girls from all over the world, which I think is really interesting. I love to travel. My mom’s from England, so I’m used to it,” said Gruber, senior forward.

Gruber counted the Hawks’ team bonding trip to Italy as one kind of adventure that will help her see the world in the years to come.

The Tigers are back in action at home against Messalonskee for a holiday matinee on Friday at 11:30 a.m. depending on weather.

