Cooper Flagg named 2022 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year
Michael Jordan and LeBron James have also won the award
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - There’s a big gift for Cooper Flagg on his 16th birthday.
He was named USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year.
Cooper won the FIBA U17 World Cup with Team USA this summer in Malaga, Spain. He made the tournament’s All-Star Five.
Cooper is the youngest award recipient since its inception in 1980.
