Cooper Flagg named 2022 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - There’s a big gift for Cooper Flagg on his 16th birthday.

Michael Jordan and LeBron James have also won the award (WABI/USA Basketball/FIBA)

He was named USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year.

Cooper won the FIBA U17 World Cup with Team USA this summer in Malaga, Spain. He made the tournament’s All-Star Five.

Cooper is the youngest award recipient since its inception in 1980.

Michael Jordan and LeBron James have also won the award.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.