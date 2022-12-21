Cooper Flagg named 2022 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year

By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - There’s a big gift for Cooper Flagg on his 16th birthday.

Michael Jordan and LeBron James have also won the award(WABI/USA Basketball/FIBA)

He was named USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year.

Cooper won the FIBA U17 World Cup with Team USA this summer in Malaga, Spain. He made the tournament’s All-Star Five.

Cooper is the youngest award recipient since its inception in 1980.

Michael Jordan and LeBron James have also won the award.

