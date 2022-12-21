Celebrate! It is National Maine Day!

Maine (WMTW) - Wednesday is all about Maine. Dec. 21 is National Maine Day, celebrating the 23rd state to join the union. It has been celebrated each year since 2017.

Maine, also known as the Pine Tree State and Vacationland, became a state on March 15, 1820, and bicentennial celebrations just wrapped up earlier this year after delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maine has 6,000 lakes and ponds and 17 million acres of forest. The 16 counties of Maine cover 30,843 square miles. Maine has a tidal shoreline of 3,478 miles, making it the fourth longest in the country, beating California by 51 miles. If you count Maine’s 3,166 coastal islands, the shoreline extends more than 5,500 miles.

Nobody can say for sure why our state is called Maine. Some say it was named by French colonizers after the province of Maine in France. Others say it was named by English colonizers as a reference to the mainland.

Maine is the only state name with a single syllable and is also the only state to border only one other state.

Maine’s state symbols

Animal: Moose

Berry: Wild Blueberry (over 98% of the country’s wild blueberry harvest comes from Maine!)

Bird: Chickadee

Cat: Maine Coon

Crustacean: Lobster (over 90% of the nation’s lobsters are caught along the Maine Coast!)

Dessert: Blueberry Pie

Fish: Landlocked Salmon

Flower: White Pine Cone and Tassel

Herb: Wintergreen

Insect: Honeybee

Mineral: Tourmaline

Soft Drink: Moxie

Treat: Whoopie Pie

Tree: White Pine

Maine is also known for potatoes (one of the top three producers in the country), maple syrup (over 11% of the nation’s production is from Maine), wood and paper products and apples.

Maine State Song

Grand State of Maine,proudly we singTo tell your glories to the land,To shout your praises till the echoes ring.Should fate unkindsend us to roam,The scent of the fragrant pines,the tang of the salty seaWill call us home.

CHORUS:Oh, Pine Tree State,Your woods, fields and hills,Your lakes, streams and rock bound coastWill ever fill our hearts with thrills,And tho’ we seek far and wideOur search will be in vain,To find a fairer spot on earthThan Maine! Maine! Maine!

Famous people from Maine

Stephen King

Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

Andrew Wyeth

Joan Benoit Samuelson

Bode Miller

Margaret Chase Smith

George Muskie

Joshua Chamberlain

Hannibal Hamlin

Patrick Dempsey

Anna Kendrick

L.L. Bean

Milton Bradley

Robert Peary

