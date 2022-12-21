Buxton police chief placed on paid administrative leave

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BUXTON, Maine (WMTW) - Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline was placed on paid administrative leave last week.

According to the town’s board of selectmen chair Frank Pulsoni, the decision was made during an executive session last Thursday.

Pulsoni would not comment on the circumstances surrounding the decision, describing it only as “an internal personnel matter.”

Pulsoni declined to say whether anyone is currently serving as interim chief of the police department but said a temporary replacement would likely be named soon.

