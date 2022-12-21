Black Bear football adds two Mainers

Cape Elizabeth’s Nick Laughlin, Michael Lewinski from Wells
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Black Bear football added two Mainers on signing day, Cape Elizabeth’s Nick Laughlin and Michael Lewinski from Wells.

Cape Elizabeth’s Nick Laughlin, Michael Lewinski from Wells(WABI)

Laughlin explained what it means to stay in his home state.

“It’s great to finally make the decision. I’ve been thinking about it for a while now, deciding between Maine and Colby Secret Heart and some other schools. It’s great to stand in the not too far away from home with some pride for the 207,” said Laughlin.

Maine’s early signing period class also included players from New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, Ohio, Ontario, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.

