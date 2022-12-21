10 years since Buttery Flaky Crust video was posted

Sonya and Jack Palmer during the filming of a Dysart's commercial in 2012
Sonya and Jack Palmer during the filming of a Dysart's commercial in 2012(Sutherland Weston Marketing Communications)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Dec. 21, 2022
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - There are a few phrases that are synonymous with life here in Maine.

Whether it’s “we all float down here,” “you can’t get there from here” or “baked in a buttery flaky crust.”

That phrase came into our lives 10 years ago after a blooper reel from the filming of a Dysart’s commercial made Jack and Sonja Palmer famous.

“No, I thought it was 7. I said to somebody the other day it was 7 years. One of the girls out there told us 10 years, I can’t believe it,” Sonja said.

In the past decade, the video has racked up nearly 9 million views and came back into our lives after being spoofed on Saturday Night Live.

It’s fair to say the video changed Jack and Sonja’s lives forever.

“Oh my God. We’ve known so many people come up to us and they want a picture taken. We had one lady that come up with a piece of paper. I thought she was kidding. She said, ‘Can I have your autograph?’ I said, you’re kidding me. She says, ‘No, I’m serious,’” said Sonja. “Some people even ask us, ‘Do you mind if we have a picture taken with us.’ and I said, of course not. To me it’s a compliment.”

The famous blooper reel has brought along a few extra perks too for Jack and Sonja.

“When I come in here, we get free coffee for life. I want to live a long time. I want to bankrupt Dysart’s,” Jack said. “I look up, I say, is this gonna be my last coffee, Lord? Nobody answers, so I think I’m gonna have another one.”

