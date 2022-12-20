Stockton Springs mother sentenced for killing toddler son

Jessica Trefethen
Jessica Trefethen(WABI)
By WMTW
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WMTW) - A Stockton Springs woman will spend 47 years in prison for killing her 3-year-old son.

In October, a jury found Jessica Williams, a.k.a. Jessica Trefethen, guilty of depraved indifference murder in the death of her son, Maddox Williams.

Trefethen was sentenced Tuesday morning in Waldo County Superior Court in Belfast.

Addressing the court Tuesday, the state prosecutor said as Maddox’ mother, Trefethen is the person who “our laws, our society, and for most of us, our humanity, would hold responsible for protecting him from injury, not inflicting it.”

Maddox’s paternal grandmother addressed the court Tuesday and said she should not be in court right now but instead preparing to spend Christmas with her grandson. She then asked the judge to sentence Trefethen to life in prison.

Trefethen herself did not address the court Tuesday.

Maddox died in June of 2021. Trefethen claimed that the child died as a result of a fall on a trampoline and rocks and then being kicked by his sister, but a medical examiner testified during the trial that the child’s injuries were a result of being crushed and could not have happened from a fall.

Prosecutors say the child’s injuries happened inside the home within hours of his death.

Trefethen and her mother, Sherry Williams, brought Maddox to the hospital because he was not breathing and had no pulse.

An autopsy found he had a fractured spine and internal bleeding in his abdomen and brain.

