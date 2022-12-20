Penobscot County organizations receive $3.4M in ARPA funding

Penobscot County organizations receive ARPA funding
Penobscot County organizations receive ARPA funding
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot County awarded nearly $3.4 million in ARPA funding to area organizations Tuesday.

Penquis received $2.2 million of that.

$1.25 million will got toward a low-income rental project in Millinocket, with the rest spent on single family homes across the county, including workforce housing.

Fresh Start Recovery Homes received $600,000 for new virtual recovery programs and debt relief.

The Maine Discovery Museum received $500,000 for a new HVAC system and the Bangor Public Library received $100,000 for security needs.

The County Commissioners say they met with Bangor City Council to review these awards for partnership opportunities.

They said City Council will review their requests in a meeting Wednesday.

Penobscot County received $30 million in ARPA funding, the City of Bangor has another $20 million.

