Owners of Castle Builders ordered to pay $750,000 to former customers

(WABI) - A Maine couple and their now defunct business have been ordered to pay nearly $750,000 to former customers as the result of a civil lawsuit.

According to Village Soup, Malcolm and Elizabeth Stewart, who owned Castle Builders in Union, did not appeal a judge’s ruling from September.

Village Soup reports the judgement doesn’t guarantee there is any money to recoup from the Stewarts or Malcolm Stewart, but any payment received will go to the Maine Attorney General’s Office before being disbursed to the victims.

The state won a default judgment after the couple left a Zoom call on the first day of a civil trial in August.

The criminal case against Malcolm Stewart is still ongoing.

In May, Stewart pleaded not guilty to stealing more than $400,000 from at least 50 customers.

Stewart now lives in South Carolina, but can’t leave the state except to make in-person court appearances in Maine.

The next court hearing in Maine on the criminal case is scheduled next month.

Stewart’s attorney is asking for the charges to be dismissed.

