Nice Next Few Days, Very Wet & Very Windy Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the area today giving us a brighter and drier day. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the low to mid-30s for most spots. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight. Temperatures will be a bit colder than they have been the past few nights. Look for lows in the low to mid-20s for most spots with some upper teens over areas north and west of Bangor.

High pressure will continue to bring us some pleasant weather for both Wednesday and Thursday. More clouds will gradually work into the area Thursday as our next weathermaker approaches. Temperatures for both Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 30s for most locales. Our focus then turns to a strong storm system moving through the Midwest Thursday. As a result, we have issued a FIRST ALERT for the entire state for Friday. This storm is forecast to move northward through the Great Lakes Region, passing west of New England on Friday and Friday night. This western track means that we will stay on the warmer side of the storm which, in turn, means that we’re likely to see mostly rain from this system. Precipitation will start out as snow or mix late Thursday night or early Friday morning then transition to all rain from south to north across the state Friday as strong southerly winds usher a warmer airmass northward into the region. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the 40s to around 50° during the day Friday. Early estimates show the potential of 1″-3″ of rain by early Saturday morning, with the heaviest rain falling Friday evening and Friday night. That amount of rain combined with melting snow will likely lead to some flooding issues especially on the roads where storm drains may be clogged with snow and ice. The other cause for concern with this storm is the potential for very strong winds as well. As the storm moves through the Great Lakes Region, there will be strong high pressure to our east. This will cause the pressure gradient to become very tight across the area, leading to a strong, gusty southeasterly wind. There’s the potential for winds to gust in excess of 50 or even 60 MPH during the day Friday and Friday night, with the strongest winds along the coast. Power outages are likely and could be widespread. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

Another First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday as a powerful low pressure system moves into the region. It will be warm with highs in the 40s & 50s. All rain with strong wind gusts that could reach 60 mph. Power outages will be possible leading up to the holiday. (WABI)

Heavy rain that could lead to flooding will be possible on Friday. Totals statewide will average from 1-3". (WABI)

SSE wind gusts Friday afternoon into the evening will gust up to 60 mph along the coast and up to 50 mph inland. This will lead to a good chance for scattered power outages. (WABI)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s. North/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows between 19°-26°. Light northwest wind.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s to near 40°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s.

Friday: Morning snow and mix changing to rain from south to north. Very windy. Warmer with highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and colder. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

