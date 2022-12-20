Newport first responders pay for customers’ Walmart bills

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Newport first responders provided a different kind of service to the community Monday night.

Members of the Newport Fire and Police Departments paid for portions of dozens of customers’ bills at the Palmyra Walmart.

The department chiefs estimate they provided almost $1,000 dollars’ worth of savings.

Whether it was spent on groceries, Christmas gifts or other essentials, it’s a gift that touched many.

And for the police and fire staff, they say it’s a rewarding opportunity to help people in a non-emergency situation.

”I think you can usually tell the families that truly feel blessed by being given a gift,” Police Chief David Wintle said. “They almost come to tears sometimes, just so thankful, and that really means the most to us.”

“It was probably great for both of us, as well as them, to see people not always in their time of need or desperation when they call 911,” Fire Chief Jeff Chrethien said. “It was good to be able to see a happy moment.”

This was the first time the departments teamed up for this holiday initiative, but both chiefs suggested it might not be the last.

