Monmouth Academy’s Dom Trott to play in Offense-Defense All-American Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas (WABI) - An Instagram call for game tape and an essay about being an All American has led Monmouth Academy senior Dom Trott from Maine to Arlington, Texas to suit up for the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl coming up on Thursday at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Trott has seen players as tall as 6′5″, but he said he’s competing well in the running back room as he prepares for the big game.

“It’s pretty awesome. I’m doing my best for what I can. I think I’m holding my own. I’m going to try to represent Maine pretty well. I told them if they gave me a shot, I’d play my heart out. I’d prove myself. I’d show that no matter what school you come from, whether it’s small or big, you can play with whoever if you want it,” said Trott.

Trott wants to play college football, but he’s not sure where yet.

You can watch the action with by paying $25 at o-d.com.

