Millinocket Marathon and Half race proceeds go back to the community

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - An annual tradition that brings runners from all around the country is helping out one Maine community in a big way.

The Millinocket Marathon & Half race has been bringing visitors to the region since 2015.

In addition to drumming up business in the area, the race serves as a fundraiser for the community.

Now, a few weeks after the race, proceeds from runner donations are being spilt up and awarded to various organizations in the area.

But, money is not the only thing the race brings to town.

Marathon race director Gary Allen says other types donations also make the list.

“We asked the community, what do you need? And then we pass that wish list on to runners, and runners fulfill it. So, it’s funds and food and musical instruments and all of those things are pretty, it’s pretty fantastic because we never know, and runners continue to astound us,” Allen said.

That’s right, even musical instruments.

The Unified Performing Arts program accepted over $5,000 worth of different instruments.

Another donation recipient is the Boreal Theater, a small, local theater.

The founder, Randy Jackson, says the donation will go a long way for this young theater.

“It means that we’re going to have more programming that’s going to be available, cheaper ticket prices. So, we can sponsor these things, these events. We think that art and culture should be for everyone. The support from the runners is wonderful because they do so much for the town. They were very appreciative of it,” Jackson said.

Allen is happy to see this idea have such a big impact on the community, many years later.

“I think sometimes starting something without expectations can yield amazing results, and I think that we started, we started just wanting to, I don’t know, I just thought if a few people showed up and maybe bought a cup of coffee that would help and obviously we’ve transcended that.”

