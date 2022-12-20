99-year-old Bangor woman proving that it’s never too late to work toward your goals

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman is proving it’s never too late to work toward your goals.

At 99 and a half years young, Mary Hunter is meeting with Literacy Volunteers of Bangor to improve her reading ability.

Mary and her tutor, Robin, meet every week practicing reading and sending emails.

Mary says people have told her she’s too old to be working on her goals, but she disagrees.

“I don’t care if I’m 300 years old. I want to learn something. I’m not looking for a PhD degree or any kind of degree or the high degrees you get when you get diplomas for this, that, and the other thing. I just like to learn,” Hunter said.

