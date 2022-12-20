Maine man critically hurt in Rumford shooting

The victim’s brother was arrested Tuesday morning
27-year-old Shay McKenna of Rumford
27-year-old Shay McKenna of Rumford
By WMTW
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RUMFORD, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating a shooting in Rumford.

Officers with the Rumford Police Department were first called to a home on Route 2 just before 6:30 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers found 23-year-old Drew McKenna of Rumford with a gunshot wound.

He was first taken to Rumford Hospital and then flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was listed in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.

Early Tuesday morning, State Police detectives arrested McKenna’s brother, 27-year-old Shay McKenna of Rumford and charged him with elevated aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.

He was being held without bail at the Oxford County Jail.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

