Jude Killy introduced as new Maine athletic director

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Jude Killy was introduced as Maine’s new athletic director after serving in athletic administration at Miami (OH) since 2008.

“Loyalty is important here. People understand the dynamic of the importance of living in this community, being a part of this community, and being a part of the university,” said Killy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jude to the UMaine team. The search was a highly competitive process, and I’m very, very happy with these results. Jude brings a commitment to the student-athlete experience and a deep commitment to excellence in athletics and academics as well,” said Joan Ferrini-Mundy, Maine president.

Someone who had a big influence on Killy at Miami was Redhawks athletic director David Sayler.

“Everyone in their life should be so lucky to have someone like that who’s their mentor, leader, and friend. I don’t know what it’s going to be like to not go into his office every day and talk,” said Killy.

Fundraising with the Alfond Foundation is an early mark of his tenure.

“It’s high on the list for sure. A history of philanthropy and support is really important. I think that helps cement the fact that there are possibilities and opportunities for us to move forward and progress,” said Killy.

Killy’s discussions with the search committee showed that he was the right person for the job.

“I felt really at home with them. They’re high-quality people. We laughed together, joked about things, talked about anything and everything,” said Killy.

A new era of Black Bear athletics has begun.

“Now’s not a day for hugs and high fives. We’ve got a lot of work to do. I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves with you and getting after it, so thank you,” said Killy.

Killy takes over the athletic director position on Jan. 30 with a five-year contract that pays him $250,000 per year.

