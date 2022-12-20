Hermon midfielder Michaela Saulter signs with Maine soccer

Saulter was a three-time Northern Maine champion with the Hawks
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon midfielder Michaela Saulter signed with the Maine Black Bears after finishing her Hawks career as a four-year starter and three-time Northern Maine champion.

Going to Orono gives her a chance to play at the next level while staying close to home.

“Playing soccer in college has definitely always been something I’ve wanted to do. UMaine has been a school I’ve always loved, so now playing there is really exciting,” said Saulter.

Saulter was named to the Penobscot Valley Conference First Team and the Maine Soccer Coaches Association Regional All-Star Team as a junior and senior.

