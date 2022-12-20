Heavy Rain Along With Strong & Damaging Winds By Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to keep our weather pattern quiet as it passes to our south. The rest of the night will have partly to mostly cloudy skies and lows that will range from the mid-teens to the mid 20s.

Wednesday and Thursday will have partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs on both days will be in the mid to upper 30s. Use these days wisely to prepare for the potent low for Friday.

A strong low-pressure system by Friday will bring significant impacts to any holiday travel plans leading up to Christmas. Because of this, a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Friday for Inland and coastal communities.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for both inland and coastal communities on Friday. (WABI)

This storm will be comparable to the October 2017 windstorm. The low will move out of the Ohio River Valley starting late Thursday. Precipitation will begin in the south and west late Thursday into early Friday and will spread north & east throughout the day. Initially, light snow will be possible until a warm front crosses the region and will change the snow to rain. Once the warm front clears, winds will turn out of the south/southeast advecting in warmer air. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s! Major wind gusts will be the concern with this low. Wind gusts along the coast up to 70 mph and gusts inland up to 60 mph will be likely. This will increase our potential for power outages. The strongest winds will be from Friday afternoon into Friday evening.

Expected hazards with Friday's strong low-pressure system. Power outages and wind damage will be the major concern. (WABI)

Expected wind gusts on Friday will be out of the SSE. Gusts along the coast up to 70 mph and for inland areas 50-60 mph. (WABI)

The rain associated with this low will be heavy at times and is expected to mostly fall on Friday. Rainfall totals will average from 2-3″. Keep in mind that most drainage systems are now plugged with snow and the heavy rain will increase the potential for areas of flooding. Most of the snow we received this past weekend could easily be washed away by the incoming rain.

Rainfall on Friday will average from 2-3" with locally higher amounts possible. (WABI)

A cold front will pass late Friday into early Saturday. This will briefly change any remaining rain on Saturday morning to light snow before ending. Colder air will also be drawn in behind the front and could lead to any wet surfaces glazing over with ice Saturday morning (flash freeze). Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the 20s and low 30s with WNW gusts up to 30 mph.

By Christmas day, high pressure will build into the region. An upper-level trough over the northeast will allow for colder Canadian air to seep into the region. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 20s. Colder weather is expected into the start of next week.

Conditions turn colder for Christmas Day Sunday. Dry and mostly sunny. (WABI)

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the teens & 20s. NW wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s.

FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT. Cloudy with a mix early on before changing to all rain. Highs in the 40s and low 50s. Expect strong SSE winds that could gust from 50-60 mph inland and up to 70 mph along the coast.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s. Breezy WNW wind gusts up to 30 mph.

CHRISTMAS: Mostly sunny & cold. Highs in the 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with light snow showers. Highs in the 20s.

