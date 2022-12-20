Half Acre Nightclub in Bangor closing

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A controversial Bangor nightclub has announced they’re closing their doors indefinitely.

Half Acre Nightclub’s owner Patrick Brann posted the announcement on their Facebook page.

Brann said the closure is a personal choice, and isn’t due to local government, neighbors, or lack of success.

We will have more information on this Tuesday tonight.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.