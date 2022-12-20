Half Acre Nightclub in Bangor closing
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A controversial Bangor nightclub has announced they’re closing their doors indefinitely.
Half Acre Nightclub’s owner Patrick Brann posted the announcement on their Facebook page.
Brann said the closure is a personal choice, and isn’t due to local government, neighbors, or lack of success.
We will have more information on this Tuesday tonight.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.