Half Acre Nightclub in Bangor closing

Half Acre Nightclub
Half Acre Nightclub(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A controversial Bangor nightclub has announced they’re closing their doors indefinitely.

Half Acre Nightclub’s owner Patrick Brann posted the announcement on their Facebook page.

Brann said the closure is a personal choice, and isn’t due to local government, neighbors, or lack of success.

We will have more information on this Tuesday tonight.

