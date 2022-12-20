First responders train in simulated Emergency Casuality Care

First responders worked in simulations of Tactical Emergency Causality Care.
First responders worked in simulations of Tactical Emergency Causality Care.(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Emergency Management Agency worked with the Dirigo Readiness Resource group for a training simulation Tuesday.

Held at EMCC, first responders worked in simulations of Tactical Emergency Causality Care.

The 2-day course is held twice a year and brings together different branches of first responders.

With live actors and high-fidelity mannequins, the training sought to be a high stress environment to prepare first responders for worst case scenarios.

“We want to get them thinking and working on their feet as an inter-agency response. So, this scenario simulation helps build that inter-agency cooperation. This is working together in response as a group,” said Carlo Laserna, Dirigo Readiness Resource Group.

“If they ever have to face those situations in real life. It’s not the first time they’re seeing these types of things, and that way they can better react to it and respond the way they should help potentially save a life,” said Christopher Fox, deputy director with Penobscot County Emergency Management Agency.

The training was made possible by the Harold Alfond Foundation’s Workforce Development Grant.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

