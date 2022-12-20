Bangor police searching for bank robbery suspect

Bangor Savings Bank Robbery Suspect (Bangor Police Department)

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.

Police say they responded to a report of a robbery at Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway around 3pm today.

The suspect left in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you know anything you are asked to contact Bangor Police Department at 947-7384 ext. 6.

