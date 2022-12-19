Stockton Springs woman found guilty of murdering son faces sentencing

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A Stockton Springs woman found guilty of murdering her 3-year-old son is being sentenced on Tuesday.

Jessica Trefethen was found guilty in October for depraved-indifference murder of her son, Maddox Williams.

Maddox died in June of 2021.

Trefethen brought him to the hospital because he was not breathing and had no pulse.

An autopsy found he had a fractured spine and internal bleeding in his abdomen and brain.

The state is hoping for a 55-year sentence.

We’ll have a reporter in Belfast on Tuesday and will bring you the latest from the courtroom.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.