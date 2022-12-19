Season of giving continues in Maine as Cianbro celebrates 12 days of Christmas

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - It’s that time of year when offices have holiday parties for employees to get together and celebrate.

But at one local company, employees decided to skip the party and instead, use the money to help local charities.

Cianbro is giving back to the community with their “12 days of Christmas.”

Over the 12 days, charities chosen by each department will receive a check from the company, organizations such as homeless shelters, adoption agencies, and Make-A-Wish.

Cianbro Financial Planning Analysis manager CJ Harney says this has been great way for the company to stay involved with the community.

“It’s a great time of year to feel a little bit of giving, and people just really appreciate the fact that an organization sees them and wants to provide to what their mission and visions are. Really, when you’re successful company, you don’t do it without communities, and it’s almost a responsibility just to give back,” Harney said.

The recipient for Dec. 19 is the Maine Veterans Project which offers a variety of services to veterans, including assistance with heating bills.

President “Doc” Goodwin says this donation is coming in the nick of time.

“Timing is everything, and I was genuinely afraid we were going to run out of money before Christmas and the heating fuel budget. When fundraising is really slow right now, decision makers are home or on vacation. It’s really tough to get money. You know, the week before Christmas. We were running dangerously low, and this right here is going to be the exact blanket that we needed just to get through Christmas,” Goodwin said.

The funds will help warm the homes of veterans, but these donations have also warmed the hearts of these charitable organizations.

Maine Veterans Project team member Liam Kenny says the donation means more than money in the bank.

Kenny said, “To me, as a Mainer and a veteran coming to Cianbro, which was founded by veterans, and as a company here in Maine, there’s nothing better to me than that community support. We couldn’t do it without that community support. You know, we’re a part of this community, we want to be a part of the community, so getting that feedback that we’re doing the right thing that we’re helping people it’s really know it’s incredible,” Kenney said.

Organizations receiving checks:

Make-A-Wish

Sarah’s House

Travis Mills Foundation

Redington-Fairview General Hospital Oncology

Mid Maine Homeless Shelter in Waterville

Day One

Ronald MacDonald House Charities Maine

Maine Children’s Home

Maine Veterans Project

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor

Educare Central Maine

