Quiet Conditions Until Late-Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The low that brought many of us snow this past weekend continues to lift to our northeast. Light snow showers will remain for the first half of the night, mostly north & east of Bangor. Additional accumulations will remain light and will only be a few inches. Once the snow showers move out, expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 20s and low 30s. Breezy northwest wind up to 20-25 mph.

High pressure will pass to our south starting Tuesday and lasting through Thursday. This will keep us dry and under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be above normal with most locations expecting temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

A strong low-pressure system by Friday will bring impacts to any holiday travel plans leading up to Christmas. Because of this, a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Friday.

Another First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday as a powerful low pressure system moves into the region. It will be warm with highs in the 40s & 50s. All rain with strong wind gusts that could reach 60 mph. Power outages will be possible leading up to the holiday. (WABI)

The low will move out of the Ohio River Valley starting late Thursday. Precipitation will begin in the south and west late Thursday into early Friday and will spread north & east throughout the day. Initially, light snow will be possible until a warm front crosses the region and will change the snow to rain. Once the warm front clears, winds will turn out of the south/southeast advecting in warmer air. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s! Wind gusts along the coast up to 60 mph and gusts inland up to 50 mph will be likely. This will increase our potential for power outages. The strongest winds will be from Friday afternoon into Friday evening. It will be breezy on Saturday with WNW winds up to 30 mph.

SSE wind gusts Friday afternoon into the evening will gust up to 60 mph along the coast and up to 50 mph inland. This will lead to a good chance for scattered power outages. (WABI)

The rain associated with this low will be heavy at times and is expected to mostly fall on Friday. Rainfall totals will average from 1-3″. Keep in mind that most drainage systems are now plugged with snow and the heavy rain will increase the potential for areas of flooding. Most of the snow we received this past weekend could easily be washed away by the incoming rain.

Heavy rain that could lead to flooding will be possible on Friday. Totals statewide will average from 1-3". (WABI)

A cold front will pass late Friday into early Saturday. This will briefly change any remaining rain on Saturday morning to light snow before ending. Colder air will also be drawn in behind the front and could lead to any wet surfaces glazing over with ice Saturday morning. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the 20s and low 30s with WNW gusts up to 30 mph.

By Christmas day, high pressure will build into the region. An upper-level trough over the northeast will allow for colder Canadian air to seep into the region. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 20s. Colder weather is expected into the start of next week.

Turning colder by the weekend. Christmas Day will be nice with highs mostly in the 20s with some sunshine. (WABI)

TONIGHT: Snow showers ending. Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 20s & 30s. NW wind 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. NW wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s.

FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT. Cloudy with a mix early on before changing to all rain. Highs in the 40s and low 50s. Expect strong SSE winds that could gust from 50-60 mph.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s. Breezy WNW wind.

CHRISTMAS: Mostly sunny & cold. Highs in the 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.