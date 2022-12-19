Police looking for man who robbed Oakland bank
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Oakland Monday morning.
It happened just before 10 a.m. at the Camden National Bank on Main Street.
Oakland police say it was a white male wearing a baseball hat and plaid shirt.
They say he left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with information should call police at 465-2202.
