Police looking for man who robbed Oakland bank

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Oakland Monday morning.

It happened just before 10 a.m. at the Camden National Bank on Main Street.

Oakland police say it was a white male wearing a baseball hat and plaid shirt.

They say he left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information should call police at 465-2202.

