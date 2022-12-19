Maine woman turns addiction recovery journey into literary career

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Maine woman is sharing her story about the difficult road to recovery from substance abuse...

Now a twice-published author, local Melody Rose Paul held a book signing for her newest release, ”Walking the Recovery Road: The Steps Taken”, at the Bangor Area Recovery Network on Saturday.

Melody credits her recovery to being arrested and entering recovery programs during her incarceration. During her initial year-long sentence, she asked a guard for paper to write her story on, and that’s where her books began...

“Writing is my therapy,” she says. “If you’re new to recovery and you pick this book up, it will kind of guide you to how the program works, what you have to do and what to expect. When I first came into recovery I had a hard time with it, especially being bilingual, native and kind of different, so I wrote something that would help someone understand.”

Melody told us it was very special to have her book signing at the “BARN” where she made her first friends in sobriety.

You can find her book on Barnes & Noble’s website.

