Maine light show ranked top 3 in the country

BOOTHBAY, Maine (WABI) - The Gardens Aglow holiday lights display at the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay has been named one of the three best displays of its kind in the country.

The list of top 10 best botanical garden holiday lights displays was released by USA Today, with the display in Boothbay coming in at No. 3. This is the fifth year in a row that Gardens Aglow has been nominated, finishing 4th in 2021 and 3rd in 2020, 2019 and 2018.

“Gardens Aglow is a unique immersive walking experience unlike any other light show display in our area and in the country,” Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens CEO and President Gretchen Ostherr said in a statement. “To come in third out of the entire nation means everything to us and our tight knit coastal Maine community.”

This year’s display features over 66 miles of lights, including 750,000 total individual lights. There are over 300 lighted sculptures all created by hand including three moose, a ruby-throated hummingbird, several ducks, geese, a fox, a turtle, two owls, a dragonfly, 250 flowers, and two dozen assorted mushrooms. The Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens staff expects upwards of 110,000 people will visit Gardens Aglow this year. After two years as a driving tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Garden’s Aglow is back to a walking tour this year.

It takes the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens team 12 weeks to set up the display and 10 weeks to take it down.

The displays that beat Gardens Aglow this year were: A Longwood Christmas at Longwood Gardens, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, and Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights, Norfolk, Virginia.

No other displays in New England made the top 10.

