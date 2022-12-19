Lewiston police believe they found missing man’s body

LEWISTOn, Maine (WMTW) - Police located a body Sunday believed to be that of Abdullahi Abdi.

Abdi, 21, was first reported missing late last week.

Officers and members of the Maine Warden Service found the remains while searching a wooded area in Wales near the location of an abandoned car Abdi had been driving.

Police say there is no reason to believe the death is suspicious.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the state medical examiner’s office.

