Lewiston police believe they found missing man’s body

Remains were found near a car believed to have been abandoned by Abdullahi Abdi
(Lewiston Police Department)
By WMTW
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEWISTOn, Maine (WMTW) - Police located a body Sunday believed to be that of Abdullahi Abdi.

Abdi, 21, was first reported missing late last week.

Officers and members of the Maine Warden Service found the remains while searching a wooded area in Wales near the location of an abandoned car Abdi had been driving.

Police say there is no reason to believe the death is suspicious.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the state medical examiner’s office.

