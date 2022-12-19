Lawrence’s Taylor LeClerc signs with Southern Maine field hockey

She’s pursuing a nursing career
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Lawrence’s Taylor LeClerc has balanced classes at Kennebec Valley Community College with competing as a Bulldogs student-athlete. Her schoolwork has allowed her to earn a Health & Science certification early before joining the Southern Maine Huskies to study nursing and continue her field hockey career in college.

LeClerc was impressed with the Gorham programs due to the experience she will get in area hospitals, plus the personal connection she had with her future Husky coaches and teammates.

LeClerc’s college skill set has been built at Lawrence.

“Communication and knowing how everybody plays has really helped me to understand not only the field, but field hockey itself. Everybody grows on top of each other,” said LeClerc.

LeClerc added that the Huskies are getting a player who doesn’t give up and is a good teammate.

LeClerc finished her career with a Class B State Championship when the Bulldogs defeated Freeport, 1-0, this fall. It was a stacked senior group that she played with since 1st grade.

