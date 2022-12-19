Drew Gattine stepping down as Maine Democratic Party Chair

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine Democratic Party Chair Drew Gattine said he will not seek another term as party chair.

Gattine says whoever takes the reins next year will have a great opportunity.

He was elected chair last year after serving four terms in the Maine House and being termed out.

Gattine, from Westbrook, was elected to the House again last month.

He said he owes it to the people of House District 126 to focus his energy on the important work ahead in the legislature.

