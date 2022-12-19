Congregation Beth El celebrates the first night of Hanukkah with party in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Festival of Lights begins with food, fun, friends, and family in Bangor with a Hanukkah Party at Congregation Beth El Sunday.

The party is a joint event with Congregation Beth El and Congregation Beth Israel to kick off the eight-night celebration. Folks gathered to eat, meet, and even spin the dreidel.

Congregation Beth El President, Melinda Wentworth, says that these congregations include members from all over Maine.

“We actually have members who Zoomed in today for the party and who Zoom in for services and religious school from the Maritimes, from as far up as Caribou, and I live in Monson and that’s an hour and 15 minutes from here,” Wentworth explains.

This is the first Hanukkah in Bangor for Congregation Beth El Rabbi, Sam Weiss.

“Though I’ve experienced many Hanukkahs before, none quite like this, perhaps none so joyous,” Weiss describes of his first impression. “It was just such a pleasure to celebrate this first with my community here at Beth El and the broader Jewish community.”

President of Beth Isreal, Brian Kesge, says that in this darker time of year, the light of the flame and of togetherness shines bright during this holiday, “It’s especially poignant over this time of year. It’s so nice to see the smiling faces around it, framed by the light of the menorah, it’s just beautiful.”

“It’s a very together holiday. You get us all in one room and we’re at our best.” Kesge says of Hanukkah.

To learn more about Congregation Beth El, visit their website.

