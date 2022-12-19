Cloudy Skies, Light Snow & Snow Showers Likely Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The storm system that brought us the snow, mix, and rain Friday through the weekend will continue to spin across the Maritimes today. Moisture wrapping around the storm will keep plenty of clouds across Maine today along with scattered snow showers. There will likely be some steadier light snow for northern and eastern parts of the state especially closer to the New Brunswick border. Additional accumulations of a coating to 1″-3″ possible over northern and eastern locales. Highs today will continue to run near or a bit above average with highs mainly in the low to mid-30s. Snow showers will taper off tonight as the storm pulls further to our east. Temperatures won’t move much tonight with lows in the mid-20s to low 30s.

High pressure will build in to give us some quiet weather through midweek. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures mostly in the 30s each of the days Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Our focus then turns to a strong storm system moving through the Midwest Thursday. As a result, we have issued a FIRST ALERT for the entire state for Friday. This storm is forecast to move northward through the Great Lakes Region, passing west of New England on Friday and Friday night. This western track means that we will stay on the warmer side of the storm which, in turn, means that we’re likely to see rain from this system. Precipitation will start out as snow or mix Thursday night or early Friday morning then transition to all rain from south to north across the state Friday. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the 40s to around 50° during the day Friday. Early estimates show the potential of 1″-2.5″ of rain by early Saturday morning. That amount of rain combined with melting snow could lead to some flooding issues especially on the roads where storm drain may be clogged with snow and ice. The other part of this will be the potential for very strong winds as well. As the storm moves through the Great Lakes Region, there will be strong high pressure to our east. This will cause the pressure gradient to become very tight across the area, leading to a strong, gusty southerly wind. There’s the potential for winds to gust in excess of 50 or 60 MPH during the day Friday and Friday night. Power outages will be possible during this time as well. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Steadier light snow likely over northern and eastern parts of the state. Additional accumulations of 1″-3″ possible over northern and eastern locales. Highs between 29°-37°. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH at times.

Tonight: Snow showers ending then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-20s to low 30s. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s. North/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Friday: Morning snow and mix changing to rain from south to north. Windy. Warmer with highs in the 40s to near 50°.

