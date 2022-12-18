Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A first alert weather day is still in effect this morning as a slow-moving trough swings through and continues to produce light snowfall through the rest of the morning as this low continues slowly move east through the Maritimes. Snow will begin to taper off for the Bangor area later this morning while snow will continue for northern and far eastern Maine coming to an end on Monday. Additional snowfall accumulations will range from a trace – 2″ for the Bangor area, an additional 3-6″ for central and northern Penobscot county, and an additional 6-10″ for northern Washington county and eastern Aroostook county. Winter storm warnings are still in effect for northern Maine and are set to expire by tomorrow afternoon. High temperatures today reach the low to mid 30′s and winds will be out of the northwest at around 5-10 mph.

As we head into Monday the pressure gradient tightens as high pressure builds behind the storm. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow showers and winds will be breezy out of the northwest at around 10-15 mph gusting upwards of 25 mph. High temperatures reach the low to mid 30′s. Tuesday, high pressure moves into the area allowing us to dry out and clear up for the middle of the week. Well see partly to mostly sunny skies with high temperatures continuing to reach the mid to upper 30′s.

Our next weather maker moves in for Friday and Christmas Eve. A potent low looks to cut inland putting us on the armer side of this storm system producing mostly rain for the state. Some areas in northern Maine could briefly start as snow before changing over to all rain.

FIRST ALERT TODAY: Snow tapers off for Bangor area by late this morning, snow continues in northern Maine. High temperatures reach between 32-36.

TONIGHT: Flurries possible with snow continuing in northern Maine. Lows drop between 29-32.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers coming to an end in the north. High temperatures reach between 30-36. Breezy out of the west at around 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures reaching between 34-38. Winds will be out of the northwest at around 5 –15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: mostly sunny skies with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 30′s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies with high temperatures reaching the mid 30′s

FRIDAY: Rain with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 30′s.

